News18 » India
1-min read

High Court Tells CBSE to Provide Long-term Plan to Board Exam Students Amid Delhi Violence

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
High Court Tells CBSE to Provide Long-term Plan to Board Exam Students Amid Delhi Violence
Representational photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm. The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

