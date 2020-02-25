High Court to Hear Plea Seeking FIR, Arrests of Those Involved in Northeast Delhi Violence Tomorrow
Advocate Neha Mukherjee said they are seeking that action against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches.
Properties burnt by rioters today at Maujpur. News18
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today itself. However, the court said it would be heard on Wednesday.
The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.
Advocate Neha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action should be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north east Delhi.
It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".
Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.
