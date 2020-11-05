High Drama Outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Kerala Residence as ED Sleuth Raid Building for Over 24 Hours

Thiruvananthapuram: On Thursday morning, the relatives of actor Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, staged a big protest outside his house where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids had been underway for more than 24 hours.

Bineesh's father-in-law filed a petition before the police, stating that his family is being forced to sign documents and being detained at the house. Bineesh's mother's sister and family claimed that his wife and child had been detained by ED officials and the child needed to be given food. Meanwhile, the ED officers finished the raid and left the house at around 11 am.

The family alleged that they were also being forced to sign some documents.

“The officers want me to sign a document stating that a card in the name of Mohammed Anoop was received from here. I told them I will not sign as I did not see them seizing this card from here. I believe it was not seized from here. After I refused, they mentally tortured me," said Renita, Bineesh’s wife.

While the ED team was inside the house, a team of police officials had gone inside and informed the agency of this complaint.

State children’s commission chairman also reached his residence on Thursday morning based on a compalint and said that the rights of the children will not be hindered.

The raids were conducted in six places in Trivandrum, including three business establishments.