High-flying Robbers! Seven Delhi Men Took Flights to Bengaluru to Commit Crimes

Two suspects Arman and Ashish were arrested after the police recovered CCTV footage of a house they burgled in JB Nagar two months ago.

Updated:September 17, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
Seven inter-state burglars, who used to fly from New Delhi to the South to commit crimes, were arrested by the JB Nagar police in East Bengaluru on Sunday. The gang of men, which includes a 27-year-old youth, used to take a flight to Chennai and then drive down to Bengaluru from there.

According to a TOI report, the police have claimed that the arrested includes five receivers of stolen loot in New Delhi and they have recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 50 lakh.

Two suspects Arman and Ashish were arrested after the police recovered CCTV footage of a house they burgled in JB Nagar two months ago. When the footage was inspected, the police realised that one of them bore resemblance to Arman, who was arrested in 2014 by the Ashokanagar police.

TOI reports that while the Bangaluru police faced initial difficulties in tracing the suspects, they got lucky when Ashish ​was arrested by the night patrol police. He was then taken to the station where he confessed to the crime.
