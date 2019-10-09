'Anyone Can Walk Up & Take Selfie with Him': Govt Concerned over 'Flimsy' Security of CJI Gogoi

New Delhi: Raising concern over the security cover of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a high-level meeting was held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies.

The security of the CJI was termed very ‘flimsy’, the ANI reported. In a letter by the Delhi Police Joint CP security, ID Shukla said that the security of the CJI is so flimsy that “anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice and garland him or take a selfie with him”.

The security agencies have now been directed to step up the security arrangements for the CJI and to secure parking of his convoy and deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team.

"The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries," the letter said.

There have been incidents where the CJI was surrounded by the public who started taking selfies following which the was called to discuss the issue.

