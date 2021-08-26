High-Octane Naval Ops, Simulated War Games: What Goes On During Malabar Quad Drills

The high-voltage Malabar exercise featuring the navies of all four countries of the Quad group — India, the US, Australia and Japan — began on Thursday off the coast of Guam in Western Pacific island. These naval exercises hold immense strategic importance as they are being carried out against the backdrop of growing Chinese expansionist behaviour in the region — both on land and sea.

The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian Navy and the US Navy in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent member of the exercise in 2015. This annual exercise was conducted off the coast of Guam in 2018 and off the coast of Japan in 2019.

Last year’s Malabar exercise took place in November in two phases, marking an important milestone as it saw the participation of all the four Quad member-nations. The objective of this military drill, according to an Indian Army statement issued on Wednesday, is “to increase interoperability amongst the participating navies, develop common understanding and SOPs for Maritime Security Operations”.

Anti-surface, Anti-submarine exercises

The exercise entails high-voltage naval operations, simulated war games, combat manoeuvres, firings using weapons, coordinated operations, anti-surface and anti-submarine exercises, and strike operations, besides several other maritime operations.

In last year’s exercise, a dual carrier operation was held, which was a joint operation spearheaded by India’s Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and the US’ Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. The two carriers undertook high-octane maritime operations along with other ships, submarines, and aircraft. The operations included cross-deck flying and advanced air defence drills by MiG 29K fighter jets from the Vikramaditya, and F-18 jets and E2C Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft from the Nimitz.

What Happens This Year?

This year, India’s INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt, a P-8I maritime aircraft, along with the navy’s marine commandos will participate in the drill. A range of complex drills involving warships, aircraft and helicopters will be carried out during the four-day exercise, being hosted by the US Navy, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The Indian Navy has deployed its stealth frigate INS Shivalik, anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt and a fleet of P8I maritime surveillance aircraft in the 25th edition of the mega exercise.

The US Pacific Fleet’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry, naval special warfare forces, maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Task Force 72, and military sealift command’s Henry J Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock are among the assets deployed by the US Navy in the exercise.

“Malabar-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drill, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises. The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other’s expertise and experiences,” Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual wargame is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With PTI inputs)

