English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
High Profile Prostitution Racket Busted in Hyderabad, 24-year-old Actress Rescued
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night and arrested the brothel organiser along with a customer, who is a government employee, a release from police said.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A high-profile prostitution racket was busted following a raid at a hotel in the posh Banjara Hills locality in the city and a 24-year-old budding film actress from Mumbai rescued, police said on Sunday.
Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night and arrested the brothel organiser along with a customer, who is a government employee, a release from police said.
They also rescued the film actress, who is a native of Agra, it said.
The accused A Janardhan Rao is a “habitual brothel organiser” and has previously indulged in luring upcoming film actress from Mumbai into “flesh trade” in and around Hyderabad.
During investigation it was found that Rao and other absconding accused lured film actresses from Mumbai and other states for sexual exploitation on weekly contract basis by paying them Rs 1 lakh for a week and they (accused) used to collect Rs 20,000 from each customer, the release added.
Also Watch
Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night and arrested the brothel organiser along with a customer, who is a government employee, a release from police said.
They also rescued the film actress, who is a native of Agra, it said.
The accused A Janardhan Rao is a “habitual brothel organiser” and has previously indulged in luring upcoming film actress from Mumbai into “flesh trade” in and around Hyderabad.
During investigation it was found that Rao and other absconding accused lured film actresses from Mumbai and other states for sexual exploitation on weekly contract basis by paying them Rs 1 lakh for a week and they (accused) used to collect Rs 20,000 from each customer, the release added.
Also Watch
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- Lower-order Resistance Saves Day for West Indies ‘A’ Against India ‘A’
- Tour de France: Froome Plays Catch-up Behind Debutant Gaviria
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield