High Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended till August 19

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday extended ban on high speed internet in the union territory till August 19, 2020.

An order issued by principal secretary home, Shaleen Kabra said restrictions on access to high speed internet through mobile data services have been necessitated in view of the misuse in planning and executing militant activities including attacks on security forces, political workers and innocent civilians.

The order said reports have suggested rise in terror activities over the coming weeks, as the union territory witnesses a year of internet ban since the reading down of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"It was absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order", it read.

Ban on high speed internet will remain in force till August 19 and access to mobile data will be available at 2G speed.

Wednesday's order has come amid expectation of 4G high speed internet access restoration after a statement made by lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu in which he told the union home ministry the J&K administration would have no objection to restoration of 4G internet access in the union territory.