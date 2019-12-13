Higher Education Secretary R Subhrahmanyam Transferred to Social Justice Ministry

New Delhi: HRD Higher Education Secretary R Subhrahmanyam was transferred to the Social Justice Ministry on Friday.

The development came against the backdrop of protests in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over fee hike and the continuing deadlock between students and the university administration.

However, there was no official word on the reason behind his transfer.

He was supposed to meet the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) members in the evening but the meeting was cancelled after the transfer was announced, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh claimed.

Subhrahmanyam, 1985-batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, had earlier served as special secretary in the department before he was promoted to the post last year.

Two months back, HRD School Education Secretary Rina Ray was repatriated to her parent cadre.

Subrahmanyam has been replaced by Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Amit Khare, who has been also holding the additional charge of secretary school education after Ray.

