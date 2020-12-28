News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Higher Secondary, College Exams to be Held Offline this Year: Goa CM
1-MIN READ

Higher Secondary, College Exams to be Held Offline this Year: Goa CM

Image for representation

Image for representation

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate meritorious students at the Harmal Panchkroshi educational institute in North Goa district, Sawant said that there was anxiety among students about when and how the exams would be conducted.

Higher secondary and college examinations will be held offline this academic year in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Speaking at a function organised to felicitate meritorious students at the Harmal Panchkroshi educational institute in North Goa district, Sawant said that there was anxiety among students about when and how the exams would be conducted.

"A lot of students are wondering when higher secondary schools or colleges will resume classes. We are stressing on offline exams this year. Class XI, XII as well as college exams will be held offline," Sawant said.

Currently, schools in Goa are only allowed to hold offline classes for Class X and Class XII students, while other students are taught online by educational institutions. Classes for Class X and Class XII students began from November 21 this year.

According to the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, exams for Class X are scheduled to begin from May 13, while Class XII exams are scheduled to start from April 26.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...