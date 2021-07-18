Highest Rainfall Recorded in BMC Area; Aaditya Thackeray Details Rescue Efforts

As Mumbai witnesses a frightening situation amid heavy rains and landslides, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai ​informed that the highest rainfall was recorded in the BMC area between 11 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday.

Rain was recorded at 60 automatic meteorological stations, which are working continuously, the civic body said, adding that the automatic weather stations at Dahisar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Kandivali, Marol, Borivali, Worli and Killa areas at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters received more than 200 mm of rainfall.

Rains have been heavy in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation area since the night of Saturday.

“It started raining continuously till 4 am. Accordingly, all the systems of BMC, 24 Divisional Offices, Main Emergency Control Room and 25 Assistant Control Room, Mumbai Fire Brigade etc. were working uninterruptedly throughout the night," the civic body said.

It added that all major hospitals and suburban hospitals of the corporation were also instructed to be ready for the necessary action as a precautionary measure.

The rain was being regularly recorded at the automatic weather stations of BMC located at 60 different places in BMC area, the civic body said.

The intensity of the continuous rain which started from 11 pm decreased after 4 am. More than 200 mm of rain has been recorded in many places during the period of 5 hours from 11 pm to 4 am, the civic body said.

“According to this, the highest rainfall of 226.82 mm has been recorded by the automatic weather station at Dahisar Fire Station in the ‘R North’ section area," it said.

“218.45 mm in Chembur area after Dahisar, 211.08 mm in Vikhroli West area, 206.49 mm in Kandivali area, 205.99 mm in Marol area, 202.69 mm in Borivali area, 201.93 mm in Municipal Corporation Headquarters in Fort area. Mm and 200.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded in G South area (Worli)," it said.

Meanwhile, MP Aaditya Thackeray visited three locations where landslides had occurred, claiming over twenty lives till now. “I visited the 3 locations of landslides where the sheer force of the rainwater and mud broke through retaining walls into homes. Relief work is going on and all necessary financial and medical assistance is being provided by the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC," he said in a tweet.

Thackeray called it a “full fury of nature", saying that last night Mumbai faced a weather system of extreme heavy rainfall accompanied by thundering and lightning, some parts crossing 200 mm of rain in a span of 3 hours.

