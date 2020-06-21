INDIA

1-MIN READ

Highest Single-day Spike of 730 Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Pushes Tally to 7,802

  • PTI Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Telangana on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 730 fresh cases being reported in the state, taking the overall tally to 7,802.

Also, seven deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 210.

Of the 730 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 659 followed by Jangaon (34) and Ranga Reddy district (10), a state government bulletin said.

A total of 3,731 people were discharged after treatment and 3,861 patients were undergoing treatment while the number of cumulative tests stood at 57,054.

india-data-0621

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader and former MP tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said adding some Congress leaders who were in contact with him have placed themselves in self-quarantine.

In a related development, five police personnel including a SHO ranked official of Hyderabad Police tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said.

