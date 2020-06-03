INDIA

1-MIN READ

Highest Spike of 1,513 Covid-19 Cases Takes Tally to over 23K in Delhi; Death Toll Rises to 606

Health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before his cremation at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before his cremation at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi. (Reuters)

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital.

A total of 50 fatalities were reported on June 2, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between April 15 and June 1.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

On Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 22,132, including 556 deaths.


