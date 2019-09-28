Highlighting its Importance as Neighbour, China Calls Kashmir 'Dispute from Past'; Raises Issue at UN
China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the 'status quo'.
Representative image.
United Nations: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.
China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the "status quo". "The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.
"No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides," Wang said.
India ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.
Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". India has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fishy Mystery: Thief Steals Ornamental Fish Worth Almost 3 Lakh Rupees
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- World Athletics Championships: Braima Suncar Dabo Helps Jonathan Busby as Sporting Gesture Wins Hearts
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show