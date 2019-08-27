Highlights of the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani Launch event

The wheels of an impending water crisis have already been set in motion. India needs to make a change today before it's too late. To raise awareness about water conservation, Harpic-News18 Mission Paani took the first step on Tuesday by hosting its launch event in Mumbai.

The event was hosted by Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor, Network18. The elite discussion panel of the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani launch event included personalities like:

Amitabh Bachchan, Campaign Ambassador

Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Representatives from org India

Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Rally For Rivers

The event started with roaring applause for the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani's brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. He was joined by Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB.

On his association with the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani, Amitabh Bachchan highlighted it as a historic decision which will be beneficial not only for India but for the entire world.

When asked what attracted him to the cause, Eswar pointed out the close link between water and sanitation.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pressed for the importance of behavioural change and adoption of efficient irrigation methods for water conservation.

Talking about the need for behavioural change, campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan provided an example of his previous initiatives.

CM Fadnavis spoke about the work done by the Maharashtra government to solve the problem of water disparity in the state.

He also pointed out the state government’s role in introducing water budgeting in rural areas, making them water secure.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded on the multiple initiatives and regulations introduced by the state government for water conservation.

During the discussion, Sadguru shed a light on the Rally for Rivers project.

Eswar made a point on how sanitation led to substantial water waste in India.

Concluding the panel discussion, Gadkari made an interesting revelation about water-related disputes in India.

Harpic-News18 Mission Paani has already taken a step towards water conservation, but this movement can only become a success with your participation. Click here to take the Jal Pratigya and learn more about the initiative.

