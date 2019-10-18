Highway from Pak Border through Kartarpur Corridor Renamed after Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said the national highway from the Indo-Pak border through the Kartarpur corridor to the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab had been renamed as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Marg.

She said in a statement that she received a letter from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the ministry had decided to rename the new National Highway 703-A in the name of Guru Nanak Dev.

I am extremely grateful to Sh @narendramodi ji & Sh @nitin_gadkari ji for honouring and upholding the Sikh sentiments and taking this commendable step which will leave an indelible mark in history. 2/2#SriGuruNanakDevJiMarg#KartarpurCorridor#550thParkashPurab pic.twitter.com/7vNu48I4M9 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 17, 2019

Thanking Gadkari for acceding to her request, she said this decision was a befitting tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that is being celebrated next month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.