Highway from Pak Border through Kartarpur Corridor Renamed after Guru Nanak Dev
Badal said in a statement that she received a letter from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the ministry regarding the decision.
file photo of Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Chandigarh: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said the national highway from the Indo-Pak border through the Kartarpur corridor to the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab had been renamed as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Marg.
She said in a statement that she received a letter from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the ministry had decided to rename the new National Highway 703-A in the name of Guru Nanak Dev.
I am extremely grateful to Sh @narendramodi ji & Sh @nitin_gadkari ji for honouring and upholding the Sikh sentiments and taking this commendable step which will leave an indelible mark in history. 2/2#SriGuruNanakDevJiMarg#KartarpurCorridor#550thParkashPurab pic.twitter.com/7vNu48I4M9— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 17, 2019
Thanking Gadkari for acceding to her request, she said this decision was a befitting tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that is being celebrated next month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- Lebanon Thought Charging For WhatsApp is a Good Idea, But Citizens Vented Their Anger