Highway Robber Gang Busted in UP’s Agra, Six Arrested

A highway robbery gang has been busted by police in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. The gang was involved in looting passengers on the Agra Expressway and highways in the district. Police arrested six robbers on Sunday and recovered firearms, cars and cash from them.

“We have arrested six criminals for robbing and looting people on the Expressway and highways. The accused belong to Hathras,” said Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“From the last few weeks we were receiving complaints from people that a group of miscreants were looting passengers at gunpoint on the Expressway and highways. A special team led by Etmadpur police station officials was formed to nab the criminals behind the looting spree on the highways,” added the SSP.

The Agra SSP further added that the six arrested accused have criminal history. “The arrested miscreants have been booked for several looting cases in nearby districts too,” added Muniraj.

Agra police have recovered Rs12000 in cash, 29 mobile phones, two country made pistols and two cars from the possession of the accused.

Explaining the modus operandi Agra SSP told the media that the six used to park their cars in front of taxi and auto stands located near intercity and interstate bus stands. “They used to lure their targets offering cheaper fare than the bus services for particular distances,” added the SSP.

The officer further added that the arrested accused have carried out more than a dozen loot cases on the highways in Agra district.

Muniraj said that the criminal conning himself as a taxi driver used to stop their vehicles in pretext of loot at a secluded place where other gang members kept waiting.

One member of the gang posing as the taxi driver used to ferry the passengers and then he would stop at one secluded place on some pretext. Then the other members of the gang would loot the passengers at gun point and flee with the car, the police informed.

