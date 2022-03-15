CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hijab Ban in Classroom: Student Files Plea in Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Verdict

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.(Image for representation/News18)

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

first published:March 15, 2022, 19:01 IST