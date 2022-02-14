Hijab Row: Amid Intensified Protests & Section 144 in Pockets, Karnataka HC to Resume Hearing Today

Days after the Supreme Court rejected an urgent hearing on the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court’s three-member bench will resume the hearing on Monday. Last week, in an interim order, the court had restrained students from wearing any ‘religious garment’ in classrooms of colleges wherever it is banned until a final order is given.

As hijab-related protests were intensifying across Karnataka, with a few incidents turning violent, state’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai warned ‘trouble makers’ of legal action and schools were asked to remain shut till Sunday. The state government had clamped Section 144 in sensitive areas for a week and extracted assurances from the community members that they won’t escalate the hijab row further, a Times of India report stated.

After the high court’s hearing, a girl in Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court with a petition challenging the High Court’s remarks that educational institutions in the state can open for now but with no religious clothing on campus, for the sake of peace.

However, declining an urgent hearing on the petition, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, “Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time.” The girl’s petition had challenged the Karnataka High Court’s remarks that educational institutions in the state can open for now but with no religious clothing on campus, for the sake of peace.

The widespread protests began against the hijab ban after three colleges in Karnataka had stopped the entry of hijab-clad female students into the college premises, which later spread to many other institutions where girls wearing hijabs were not allowed entry. While the girls were protesting to wear hijabs, the rest of the students belonging to different communities launched a ‘saffron scarf’ protest, which turned violent at one college and forced the police to fire teargas to control the flare-up.

The student who has challenged the High Court’s comments says in her appeal to the Supreme Court that practical exams begin on February 15 and “any interference on students’ access to educational institutions will impede their education".

Reacting to the SC’s decision, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, urged the Supreme Court to take up Fathima Bushra’s petition, saying the issue is “spreading across the country", Chief Justice Ramana had said: “We will see."

