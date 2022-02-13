CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022Auction#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#Omicron

Live UpdatesIPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » News » India » Hijab Row: Bengal School Vandalised After Authorities Allegedly Prohibit Girls from Wearing Headscarf
1-MIN READ

Hijab Row: Bengal School Vandalised After Authorities Allegedly Prohibit Girls from Wearing Headscarf

A school in Murshidabad district of West Bengal was vandalised after a controversy over hijab. (Representational Image: Reuters

A school in Murshidabad district of West Bengal was vandalised after a controversy over hijab. (Representational Image: Reuters

Students and locals alleged that school authorities asked girls not to wear hijab inside school premises

Kamalika Sengupta

The Hijab row has entered West Bengal with a school in Murshidabad district prohibiting girl students from wearing hijab and burqa to class. Following this order, locals vandalised school premises. The incident happened at Bahutali High School in Murshidabad’s Suti area on Saturday.

Students and locals alleged that school authorities asked girls not to wear hijab inside school premises. This direction sparked controversy, and agitated locals reportedly tried to pelt stones inside the school and beat up teachers. Police intervened with tear gas and lathi charge. As per media reports, 18 people have been arrested so far.

Later, police initiated a meeting with parents and school authority and the school stated it did not disallow hijabs inside premises. The matter was settled after negotiations between the school administration and students’ guardians.

The incident comes amid the ongoing row over hijab on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of Karnataka, resulting in protests by locals. Higher educational institutions are set to reopen on February 14 after being shut down for three days as per a government order.

RELATED NEWS

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday in the wake of the Karnataka ‘hijab’ row and it seeks a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.

Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More

Tags
first published:February 13, 2022, 09:38 IST