Hijab Row: SoPs on Uniforms Soon in Karnataka; Pre-University, Degree Colleges to Reopen on Wednesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday said that government would issue SoPs with regard to uniforms in schools and colleges amid a raging controversy over hijab. The CM told reporters that he would discuss the matter with the state education minister before issuing the SoPs. “Today classes up to 10th standard have resumed. This evening, I’ll attend a meeting with our education minister. We will discuss what has happened and issue SOPs. Everyone must follow the high court’s direction,” the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister’s remarks came on a day when schools with classes till the 10th standard reopened after a gap of six days. On February 8, Bommai had ordered the closure of all educational institutes as the hijab controversy snowballed in the southern state.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, also decided to reopen PU (pre-university) and degree colleges from Wednesday and instructed the police department to step up security wherever required. The Karnataka government had earlier extended the closure of degree and diploma colleges till February 16.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court’s three-member bench adjourned the hijab case till Tuesday afternoon after resuming the hearing on Monday. Last week, in an interim order, the court had restrained students from wearing any ‘religious garment’ in classrooms of colleges wherever it is banned until a final order is given.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Dev Datt Kamat argued that wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith. He said that the Karnataka government order was a non-application of mind. “The government order is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable,” Kamat said.

