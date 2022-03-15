Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut in Udupi & Shivamogga, Sec 144 in Bengaluru & Hassan as Karnataka HC to Deliver Verdict Today

Live now
Hijab Row LIVE Updates: The Karnataka High Court will today deliver its verdict in the petitions filed by Muslim women students against the ban on wearing hijab by certain Karnataka colleges, which had led to tension on the campuses of educational institutions in the state and triggered a ‘hijab vs saffron’ debate. Keeping in mind the highly charged nature of the case, schools and colleges will be shut in Udupi and Shivamogga Read More
The Shivpur police have arrested a youth for staging a demonstration with scores of children in front of a school on Airport Road, demanding school authorities not to allow wearing hijab by Muslim girl students. School principal Nirmala Rathore made it very clear that the dress code is strictly followed in the school and no student is allowed to wear hijab. The demonstrators carried a banner and placards with messages like ‘ban hijab’ and ‘follow dress code’.
Article 25(1) of the Constitution guarantees the “freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion”. It is a right that guarantees that the state shall ensure that there is no interference or obstacle to exercise this freedom. However, like all fundamental rights, the state can restrict the right for grounds of public order, decency, morality, health and other state interests.
In January 2022, six girls were barred from entering their classroom wearing the hijab at a Government PU College in Udupi, who in protest sat outside college over being denied entry. One of the protesting students has approached the Karnataka High Court and sought relief. While the rest of students have claimed that their fundamental rights are being violated with the college development committee stopping them from wearing the hijab inside the classroom. The issue has thrown up legal questions on reading the freedom of religion and whether the right to wear a hijab is constitutionally protected.
Amid the raging Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told Network18 in an exclusive interview that he personally believes all religions must adhere to school dress codes. Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Amit Shah said: “It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school’s dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all,” the Home Minister said.
The Karnataka government on February 22 told the High Court that there is no restriction on wearing Hijab in India with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline. Countering the petitioner Muslim girls from Udupi district, who challenged the restriction on Hijab inside the educational institutions, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.
The judgment was reserved on the petitions filed by Muslim girl students challenging the action of a government PU college in denying them entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf) and seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions. The hearing had been taking place since 11 days before the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi.
Prohibitory orders were also imposed in Bengaluru city, which will remain in force for a week. More than 10,000 policemen will be deployed across the city, sources said, adding that an additional reserve police force and city armed reserve will also be on duty. Further, the DCPs have been asked to keep a tab on social media.
In Vijayapura, any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions is banned. Security has also been stepped up outside schools and colleges in Uttar Kannada district, sources told News18.
Dakshina Kannada DC Rajendra KV ordered a holiday in all schools and colleges for Tuesday. “External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi also announced a holiday for schools and colleges for Tuesday and imposed Section 144 in the district. “In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow,” the Kalaburagi DC announced.
The judgment will be delivered by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi. The hearing before the bench had lasted 11 days before the court reserved its verdict on February 25.
The Bench on the very first day of the hearing passed an interim order directing students not to wear hijab, saffron shawls (bhagwa) or use any religious flags while attending classes in colleges which have a prescribed uniform.
The row over the wearing of hijab in classrooms had broken out in December 2021, when six students of Government Pre-University College for Girls had been denied entry into a classroom as they were wearing the headscarf.
While the court was considering their petition, protests against hijab broke out in several colleges in the state, with Hindu students sporting saffron shawls in order to mark their opposition to the wearing of hijab in educational institutes.
The pre-university education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.
