Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut in Udupi & Shivamogga, Sec 144 in Bengaluru & Hassan as Karnataka HC to Deliver Verdict Today

districts, while Section 144 is in force in Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Dharwad and Davangere.

Prohibitory orders were also imposed in Bengaluru city, which will remain in force for a week. More than 10,000 policemen will be deployed across the city, sources said, adding that an additional reserve police force and city armed reserve will also be on duty. Further, the DCPs have been asked to keep a tab on social media.

In Vijayapura, any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions is banned. Security has also been stepped up outside schools and colleges in Uttar Kannada district, sources told News18.

Dakshina Kannada DC Rajendra KV ordered a holiday in all schools and colleges for Tuesday. “External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi also announced a holiday for schools and colleges for Tuesday and imposed Section 144 in the district. “In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow,” the Kalaburagi DC announced.

The judgment will be delivered by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi. The hearing before the bench had lasted 11 days before the court reserved its verdict on February 25.

The Bench on the very first day of the hearing passed an interim order directing students not to wear hijab, saffron shawls (bhagwa) or use any religious flags while attending classes in colleges which have a prescribed uniform.

The row over the wearing of hijab in classrooms had broken out in December 2021, when six students of Government Pre-University College for Girls had been denied entry into a classroom as they were wearing the headscarf.

While the court was considering their petition, protests against hijab broke out in several colleges in the state, with Hindu students sporting saffron shawls in order to mark their opposition to the wearing of hijab in educational institutes.

The pre-university education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

