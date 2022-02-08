Hijab Row LIVE Updates: CM Bommai Appeals for Calm Ahead of HC Hearing Today; Protests Spread to Other Districts

Read more

All eyes are now on the Karnataka High Court which will be hearing the petition over the ‘hijab’ row, as the controversial issue refuses to die down across the state. A section of Muslim girls are demanding permission wearing headscarves to college, while the state government has cracked the whip making uniforms mandatory for students attending classes in educational institutions. There have been several instances during the last few days, especially in coastal Karnataka, where some Muslim girl students, turning up in hijab, were not being allowed into classes, and Hindu boys and girls responding with saffron shawls, also being barred from classes.

The issue that initially began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has spread to a few other colleges in the city and in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

State education Minister CT Ravi has maintained the government stand of not allowing hijabs, saying schools and colleges should have a uniform code. In a tweet on Tuesday, Ravi said “Those who did not shed a tear for the brilliant Tamil Nadu student #Lavanya are crying for some FOOLS whose only aim in life is to wear Hijab to college.”

Protests Continue

Meanwhile, a stand-off between Hijab-wearing girls and saffron shawl-wearing students at Shivamogga is being reported. Many students of the Shivamogga government PU college are demanding that Hijab be not allowed in college.

Girls wearing Hijab are seeking permission to attend class with hijab at the college, and argue that their studies are getting affected ahead of the crucial exams.

In another incident, members of Bajrang Dal distributed saffron shawl outside PU college in Hassan. Hijab wearing students refused to remove their head scarf before entering the class, and the Principal and teaching staff had to convince both parties to enter the class without hijab and shawl.

However, after Bajrang Dal members entered the campus, hijab wearing girls left the grounds.

