Hijab Row LIVE Updates: CM Bommai Asks Cops to Impose Prohibitory Orders Without Consulting Govt; Case to Continue in Karnataka HC in Noon

Read more

violence — three at Shivamogga Kote police station, one each at Shikaripura and Sagar town police stations. Police is scrutinizing yesterday’s video footage to detain people who indulged in violence.

According to police, some students hurled stones at government first grade college in city’s Bapujinagar area in which students were injured. They were staging protest in the premises of the college demanding the authorities concerned either to permit them to attend classes wearing saffron shawl or ban hijab. Some sustained minor injuries as agitators hurled stones at the college. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city. Police stated that prohibitory orders will remain in force in Shivamogga city till February 9. Assembly of five or more people in public places has been banned.

Meanwhile, after ordering closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days amid the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Bengaluru from Delhi and immediately met DGP Praveen Sood around midnight. Beside the DGP, home and education ministers were also present. The CM also met the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and asked them to impose section 144 in their respective district, “wherever required, without consulting the government”.

On the other hand, Arshad Madani’s Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for a hijab-clad woman whose video outside her college in Mandya district went viral. The Karnataka student was seen shouting Islamic slogan, Allah hu Akbar, in response to the sloganeering by a mob wearing saffron scarves when they heckled her for coming to college wearing burqa.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the controversy. “What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious wall of poison is being erected among the students. What is happening in the neighbouring state should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful,” he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.