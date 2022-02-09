Hijab Row LIVE Updates: CM Bommai Asks Cops to Impose Prohibitory Orders Without Consulting Govt; Case to Continue in Karnataka HC in Noon

Live now
Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Two additional battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deployed in Shivamogga, while four senior officers have been rushed to the district after the hijab-saffron shawl row turned violent in various parts of the city. Prohibitory orders were enforced in Shivamogga on Tuesday for two days, under Section 144 of the CrPC. Five cases have been lodged in connection with Tuesday’s Read More
As the Karnataka High Court and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to all students and people to maintain peace and calm, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh claimed that according to a report the Campus Front of India (CFI) is said to have incited the Hijab row, and this will be investigated. CFI is the student wing of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI). The high court, which is looking into pleas by some Muslim girl students on their right to wear a headscarf and will resume hearing on Wednesday, observed that only “some mischievous people” were keeping the Hijab issue burning.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.
A students’ outfit at Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday protested against hijab restrictions in a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. The Muslim Students’ Federation protested outside the Arts Faculty in DU North Campus. The gathering comprised 50 students, including women, who were wearing hijabs. Carrying banners like ”We, the people of Muhammad, will fight hate” and “In solidarity with the students of Karnataka”, they raised their voice against the row which has erupted in the southern state. Tension had prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state as they were rocked by protests for and against hijab on Tuesday, forcing the police and administration to intervene.
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reacted to the controversy over Muslim students alleging that they were not allowed to enter campuses and classrooms wearing the hijab in Karnataka. The girls’ education activist tweeted that “refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying.” Yousafzai, taking note of the developments, tweeted, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists – for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”
“College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab”.
Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women. https://t.co/UGfuLWAR8I
— Malala (@Malala) February 8, 2022
According to police, some students hurled stones at government first grade college in city’s Bapujinagar area in which students were injured. They were staging protest in the premises of the college demanding the authorities concerned either to permit them to attend classes wearing saffron shawl or ban hijab. Some sustained minor injuries as agitators hurled stones at the college. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city. Police stated that prohibitory orders will remain in force in Shivamogga city till February 9. Assembly of five or more people in public places has been banned.
Meanwhile, after ordering closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days amid the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Bengaluru from Delhi and immediately met DGP Praveen Sood around midnight. Beside the DGP, home and education ministers were also present. The CM also met the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and asked them to impose section 144 in their respective district, “wherever required, without consulting the government”.
On the other hand, Arshad Madani’s Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for a hijab-clad woman whose video outside her college in Mandya district went viral. The Karnataka student was seen shouting Islamic slogan, Allah hu Akbar, in response to the sloganeering by a mob wearing saffron scarves when they heckled her for coming to college wearing burqa.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the controversy. “What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious wall of poison is being erected among the students. What is happening in the neighbouring state should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful,” he tweeted.
