Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Saffron Flag at Red Fort One Day, Says K'taka Minister; Larger HC Bench to Hear Case, Pak Summons Indian Envoy

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: After the hijab row in Karnataka took a violent turn, calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down and a full bench of the High Court will hear the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states. Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned India’s top diplomat in Islamabad over the hijab Read More
]Protests were held at some places here on Wednesday condemning reports of few educational institutions in Karnataka denying entry to hijabclad girl students into their classrooms and such institutes. Extending their support to wearing of hijab, the protestersa group of students of few colleges took out protest rallies, while a group of women also held a demonstration and expressed their solidarity with the girl students of Karnataka. Some protesters also raised slogans like “we want justice and we support hijab”.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the row over Muslim girls’ rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions and said attempts are being made to inject communal venom in the minds of children. He was responding to a question on the hijab controversy in Karnataka and alleged social media campaign against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the way he offered his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom in the minds of the children. It is very dangerous,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.
Around 200 women students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have extended their “unflinching and unconditional support” to Muslim students in Karnataka, saying prohibiting women from wearing hijab reflects the “patriarchal and Islamophobic tendencies” of the state and its institutions. In a statement, the students said forcing Muslim women to give up their hijab is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Indian constitution which guarantees religious freedom, and forbidding them from entering the classroom infringes upon Article 21 (A) and Article 15, which guarantee the right to education and prohibit discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth respectively.
The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi which will look into the Hijab issue on Thursday. After Justice Dixit referred the case for Chief Justice Awasthi’s consideration with a view that he may decide on constituting a larger bench to look into it, the panel was formed, which will hear the case on Thursday.
The state cabinet, which met earlier before the HC order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row. Calm prevailed today in the educational institutions which witnessed tense moments over the Hijab row earlier, as the state government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption.
Justice Krishna S Dixit who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against Hijab ban in classrooms filed by Muslim students from Udupi district, maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.
As the BJP and the Congress traded fresh barbs over the hijab controversy, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court observed there were constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law and referred the matter to its Chief Justice.
Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday night constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi to look into the case. The matter will be heard on Thursday. Justice Dixit, the single judge who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms filed by Muslim students from Udupi district, earlier in the day maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.
"In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," he said.
