Hijab Row: Section 144 Clamped in Bengaluru, 10,000 Cops on Duty As K’taka HC Verdict Tomorrow

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which concluded its hearing in the Hijab case, will pronounce its verdict in the case on Tuesday.

The case seeking permission to allow Muslim girls to attend classes in schools and pre-university colleges where there is a prescribed school uniform had led to tension on the campuses of educational institutions in the state.

A day before the verdict, Section 144 was imposed in the Bengaluru city on Monday and prohibitory orders came into force for one week.

The order prohibits any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Vijayapura.

Security has also been stepped up outside schools and colleges in the Uttar Kannada district, sources told News18.

More than 10,000 policemen are also being deployed across the city, the sources added. Additional reserve police force and city armed reserve will also deployed. The DCPs have been asked to keep a tab on social media, they said.

According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.

In February, the BJP-led Karnataka government had ordered closure of schools for a few days after violence erupted between supporters of the hijab and right-wing outfits across the state over the issue.

The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

“The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said. As the issue of Hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka, the state government announced holiday from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.

The full bench of the High Court has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10. In its interim order, the bench asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the class-room till the final order is delivered.

(Inputs from PTI)

