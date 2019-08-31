Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hijri 2019: Islamic New Year to Begin Today, Dates May Vary in Other Countries

The Islamic New Year or Hijri is an important time for Muslims, as it commemorates the arrival of the arrival of the New Year according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hijri 2019: Islamic New Year to Begin Today, Dates May Vary in Other Countries
Image for representation.
Loading...

Along with the sighting of the moon, the Islamic New Year 2019, which is also known as the Hijri New Year or the Arabic New Year, will start from August 31 in India. However, the dates for the beginning of the Islamic New Year may vary in different countries because of different time zones and the dates on which the New Year moon is sighted. This is because some Islamic organisations use moon sighting to determine the beginning of the new month.

The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, also known as FAHR, announced on a tweet on Friday that Saturday, August 31, will be Muharram 1, 1441, the first day of the Hijri New Year.

However, according to the International Astronomy Centre, the Muharram 1 crescent was spotted on Thursday night in Jordan and Algeria.

Therefore, in the two countries, the beginning of the Islamic New Year was marked on Friday, August 30.

The Islamic New Year or Hijri is an important time for Muslims, as it commemorates the arrival of the arrival of the New Year according to the Islamic lunar calendar. This also commemorates the founding of Islam and Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina.

The fifth month of the Islamic New Year is Muharram. It is considered to be the second most holy month of the Islamic calendar, after Ramadan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram