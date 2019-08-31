Hijri 2019: Islamic New Year to Begin Today, Dates May Vary in Other Countries

Along with the sighting of the moon, the Islamic New Year 2019, which is also known as the Hijri New Year or the Arabic New Year, will start from August 31 in India. However, the dates for the beginning of the Islamic New Year may vary in different countries because of different time zones and the dates on which the New Year moon is sighted. This is because some Islamic organisations use moon sighting to determine the beginning of the new month.

The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, also known as FAHR, announced on a tweet on Friday that Saturday, August 31, will be Muharram 1, 1441, the first day of the Hijri New Year.

However, according to the International Astronomy Centre, the Muharram 1 crescent was spotted on Thursday night in Jordan and Algeria.

Therefore, in the two countries, the beginning of the Islamic New Year was marked on Friday, August 30.

The Islamic New Year or Hijri is an important time for Muslims, as it commemorates the arrival of the arrival of the New Year according to the Islamic lunar calendar. This also commemorates the founding of Islam and Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina.

The fifth month of the Islamic New Year is Muharram. It is considered to be the second most holy month of the Islamic calendar, after Ramadan.

