Hiking Price, Black Marketing, Hoarding of Oxygen Cylinders Crime in Kerala

The Kerala government has issued an order against the increasing the price, hoarding, or black marketing of oxygen cylinders in the State. Any kind of violation will warrant action under the Disaster Management Act and Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act.

The order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy says that no artificial scarcity shall be created through hoarding or other illegal means by any person or entity dealing with such cylinders.

This comes as Covid cases are seeing a surge in the State with about 42,464 being tested positive on Thursday. Test positivity rate is 27.28 percent. Kerala also reported 63 deaths on Thursday with total deaths climbing to 5,628 in the State.

Following are the directions under the government order:

Black-marketing or unaccounted sale, profiteering by hiking the price at times of perceived scarcity and other unethical practices while dealing with life-saving medical oxygen or cylinder is strictly prohibited.

Conversion of industrial oxygen cylinders and non-toxic and non-flammable gas cylinders (Nitrogen, Helium and Argon) to medical oxygen cylinders shall be done strictly following the SOP approved by PESO.

Persons or entities holding industrial cylinders shall hand them over to the district collector, chairman DDMA or the person authorised by the chairman, at the earliest.

The DDMAS may take steps to requisition and collect/seize industrial cylinders of the above kind, convert as per SOP and use industrial cylinders (of industrial Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium and Argon) for medical use.

All persons and entities in the supply chain and end users shall properly report the stock of oxygen to the authorities in the government as and when sought without omission for the effective management of supply of medical oxygen in the State and cooperate with inspections by authorised persons.

An executive magistrate shall be posted by the district collectors in all major medical oxygen storage facilities and filling stations to monitor the supply and distribution of oxygen from these facilities.

Transportation of the oxygen stocks from the storage facilities to districts via tankers shall be done as per the schedule approved by the special officer posted vide reference above.

A green corridor shall be provided for the smooth and quick transportation of oxygen tankers and vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders.

Violation of the order and hoarding of medical oxygen cylinders (full or empty), black marketing and profiteering through illegal ways, non-disclosure of stock of oxygen when sought by authorities under the government, shall be offences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The DDMAS, Police, Department of Industries, Health and PESO may initiate steps against the violation of these orders under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and other relevant provisions in law.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here