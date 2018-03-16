English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hillary Clinton Fractures Right Wrist, Treated in Jodhpur Hospital
Hillary had injured the hand during a sight-seeing tour of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh on March 12, according to sources in Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur where she stayed.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives at Jodhpur Airport, in Jodhpur on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Jodhpur:Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who is on a visit to India, has suffered a hairline fracture on her right wrist after a fall, the director of a private hospital said in Jodhpur on Friday.
Clinton was brought to the hospital at 5 am on March 14 and doctors conducted a CT scan and an X-ray on her right hand, Goyal Hospital director Dr Anand Goyal said.
They found a hairline fracture on her wrist following which she was given a temporary cast, he said.
She had injured the hand during a sight-seeing tour of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh on March 12, according to sources in Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur where she stayed.
According to hotel sources, Clinton was suffering from pain in her hand after slipping while climbing down a staircase at Jahaz Mahal in Mandu.
Following medical advice, she cancelled her scheduled visit of the Mehrangarh Fort here on March 13.
But the pain intensified that night following which she was taken to the hospital the next morning, the Jodhpur hospital doctor said.
He said a check-up after three days has been advised.
Clinton arrived on a two-day visit to Jaipur on Thursday from Jodhpur.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
