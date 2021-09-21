Hilsa Lovers Rejoice as Bangladesh to Export More Fish Ahead of Durga Puja

Hilsa, the darling of fish lovers across West Bengal, could make it to more households this year, with neighbouring Bangladesh announcing higher export quantity of the silver crop. The Bangladesh government will ship 30 per cent more Hilsa fish to India ahead of the festive season starting with Durga Puja, an official said.

Hilsa from the Padma river is a much sought-after delicacy for fish lovers and the neighboring country will export about 2,000 tonnes of the silver crop as against 1,400 tonnes last year, he said. The first shipment of around 20 tonnes of the Padma-Meghna river variety is expected to be available in local markets by Thursday or Friday, an office bearer of the West Bengal Fish Importers' Association said.

The size will likely be between 800 gm and 1,500 gm and the price upwards of Rs 1,500, traders said. Hilsa, considered a nonpareil delicacy when fried, smoked or cooked in mustard sauce, typically travels up the rivers Ganga, Brahmaputra and Irrawaddy from the Bay of Bengal during the rainy season to spawn.

