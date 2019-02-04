English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hima Das and Smriti Mandhana Make it to ‘Forbes India’s 30 Under 30’ List
This year categories like industry, manufacturing and energy; advertising, marketing and media, and agriculture have been introduced.
File photo of Hima Das. (Image: PT Usha/Twitter)
Mumbai: The Forbes India has released its sixth edition of ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ list featuring 30 young achievers in various fields like, sports, entertainment, marketing, entrepreneurship, etc.
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana, athlete Hima Das, vlogger Prajakta Koli, actor Vijay Deverakonda are among the names that have made it to the list this year.
The 2019 ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ list includes 30 honourees across 16 categories. This year categories like industry, manufacturing and energy; advertising, marketing and media, and agriculture have been introduced.
All under 30 years old, the achievers were arrived at following a three-fold research process:
One, interviews by the Forbes India team with sources across relevant categories as well as through studies of databases and media coverage. Two, inviting applications on forbesindia.com from, or nominations of, entrepreneurs and professionals who fit the criteria. Three, spreading the word on social media.
With this, the Forbes India team arrived at a longlist of over 300 names across 16 categories. The list was further shrunk to 175 and finally the top 30 were selected.
“The odds of success have little to do with whether you are 25 or 52. It’s just that starting early helps. And that’s why our 30 under 30 listing matters,” says Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India. “Team Forbes India’s 30 under 30 package is our effort to celebrate the audacity and enterprise of India’s youngest and budding talent.”
Take a look at the complete list here.
Every year, since 2014, Forbes India has been celebrating young game changers, movers and makers, under the banner Forbes India 30 under 30.
