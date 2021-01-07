Hima Kohli Becomes First Woman to be Sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hima Kohli became the first woman to be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Wednesday in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Kohli, who served as a Delhi High Court judge, was promoted to become the first woman CJ of the Telangana HC. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers, High Court judges, and others participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Kohli was born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi. She completed her Post Graduation in History and studied Law at the University of Delhi.

Kohli started practicing law with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1984 and performed as a Standing Counsel and Legal Advisor to the New Delhi Municipal Council. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi in 2006.

The Present Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chowhan has been transferred to Uttarakhand High Court.