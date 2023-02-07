Himachal Avalanche: Bad Weather Hits Rescue Operation, Missing Labourer Yet to Be Traced

The 27-year-old labourer who went missing after an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul & Spiti district is still to be traced as unfavourable weather conditions hit rescue operations, officials said on Monday.

Nepal native Passang Chhering Lama is feared buried under the snow but the rescue operations had to be halted due to the harsh weather, they said.

Two labourers were killed in the avalanche that hit Chika village on Sunday evening. The bodies of Ram Budha from Nepal and Rakesh from Chamba have been recovered, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A team comprising police personnel, health officials and district disaster management authority members rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, the officials said.

