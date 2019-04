Himachal BJP Chief Who Used Expletive Against Rahul Gandhi Barred From Campaigning for 2 Days

The Election Commission of India on Friday barred Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The ban will come into effect from 10 am on Saturday.The EC’s direction came two days after the Himachal Pradesh election office served a notice to Satti for allegedly using an expletive against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The police had registered an FIR against Satti under section 294 of IPC (obscene acts) under Baddi police limits.State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said that Satti was served a notice for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the district election officer (DEO) of Solan.The BJP leader was given 24 hours from the receipt of the notice to submit his response.Kumar had said that the ECI had taken strict cognisance of the alleged derogatory comments by Satti, which had gone viral on social media.