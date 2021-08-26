Himachal BJP Leader Accused of Attack on Former Village Head, His Wife

A BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has been accused of a deadly attack on a former village head and his wife, a day after both the parties fought each other outside a local court. The former village head and his wife are undergoing treatment at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi. The couple was heading home from the Kullu court to Kais village on Wednesday when the BJP leader and his 15-20 men allegedly stopped their vehicle and thrashed them mercilessly.

The woman named the BJP leader, who is also the party’s media in-charge in Kullu, and his men in a video shot after they were attacked late Wednesday night near a national highway. Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurudev Sharma, said an FIR has been registered after recording the statements of the injured couple. He said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will investigate the case.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, who is also the MLA from Manali, visited the couple in the hospital, and assured them a transparent probe into the incident. The BJP leader who is accused of beating the couple also has a picture with the Education Minister which is going viral now.

The couple, however, told the Education Minister that they were receiving full cooperation from the health department and all the doctors. Thakur said he has directed Kullu SP to launch a fair probe into the incident and take strict action against the culprits.

The BJP leader and the former village head are involved in a property dispute which became the reason for their brawl outside a local court on Tuesday. Both the men exchanged abuses outside the court even as police were trying to separate them. The former village head’s wife also joined the fight and landed some punches on the BJP leader.

