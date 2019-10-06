Himachal Bus Driver Thrashed After Minor Collision With Car, Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Dharamshala: The driver of a Volvo bus run by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation was hospitalised with serious injuries on Saturday allegedly after a car driver beat him up over a minor collision between the two vehicles in Hamirpur district, police said.

The incident took place at the Nadaun bus stand near Jawalaji temple. The seriously injured bus driver was admitted to a hospital in Nadaun and was later referred to Hamirpur Medical College, they said.

According to HRTC officials, the bus driver, Kishore Chand (55), a resident of Ramnagar Colony Thakurdwara near Palampur, was plying on the Jawalamukhi-Delhi route when the accident occurred in the morning.

Regional Manager HRTC Dehra Depot, Rajan Jambal, said the department will take appropriate action.

Pravin Rana, the Incharge of Nadaun Police Station, said a case has been registered in the matter and the car driver is being interrogated.

