Himachal Bus Skids Off Road, Hangs From Barricade, 24 Escape Unhurt

At least 24 people travelling on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus were lucky to escape a major accident after the vehicle skidded off the road and kept hanging from a barricade in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi late Wednesday night.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, the HRTC bus was on its way to Reckong Peo from Keylong when the driver lost his control over the wheels, and the bus skidded towards a deep gorge near Barokadi under Sundernagar police station jurisdiction.

“The bus got stuck on the safety barricades and hung half in the air. The police with help of locals rescued all the travellers from the vehicle,” said a police officer stationed at the Sundernagar police station.

The officer further said that everyone travelling in the bus would have died had the bus fallen into the gorge.

In another accident, three members of a family were killed and one was reported missing after their car fell into a gorge at Tulla in Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening. According to the Kinnaur Police, a woman who is believed to have taken a lift from the family is still missing.

Kinnaur Police said, “As per eyewitness accounts, the driver of the car lost his control over the wheels while taking a deep turn and fell into the gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar, his wife Kalpavati and their daughter Raveena. The woman who had taken a lift from the family has been identified as Gangasarni.

Police believe she might have been swept away by the gushing stream. A search operation has been launched by the police to find the elderly woman.

According to Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Rattan, the couple and their daughter died on the spot.

“Their bodies were pulled out from the car and sent for postmortem. A case of rash and negligent driving,” said Kinnaur Police.

