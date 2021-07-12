Himachal Cloudburst: Amit Shah Dials CM Jai Ram Thakur, NDRF Teams on Way

Incessant monsoon rains triggering cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday leading to widespread destruction of public properties in Bhagsu village and other eminent tourist destinations.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to inform the citizens that he has spoken with the State CM Jai Ram Thakur on the ongoing issue and also assured that a team of NDRF has been deployed for a rescue mission in the hill state which is on its way. He also said that the Centre will be providing every kind of assistance that is required to help the Himachal Pradesh tide over the crisis.

Heavy rain also lashed Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, and hotels in the area have reported heavy damage. Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh have also witnessed heavy rain after days of hot weather.

Visuals of the area showed heavy waterlogging with water gushing rapidly through the parked vehicles and water entering hotels.

Locals shared a video of the flash floods where a small drain took the form of a river after waterlogging and flash floods in the area. The flash floods occurred after cloudbursts were reported in the area on Monday that led to incessant rains. Authorities have put the area on alert after flood-like areas in the district. The authorities are on alert and the state administration is continuously keeping a track of the floods.

Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district after heavy rains and flash floods, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal informed. “We can’t say it’s a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it’s a flash flood case due to heavy rain," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Several other parts of North India has received heavy rainfall on Sunday while lightning claimed the lives of at least two people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In the south, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala as the weatherman issued an Orange alert for five northern districts of the state. In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

