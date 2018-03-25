GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Himachal Ex-MLA Alleges Son, Daughter-in-law Threatened to Kill Him

Ram Singh, 86, a former MLA from Chauntra in Mandi district said that they threatened to kill him if they did not get their share in the shop. The matter is being probed

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2018, 7:38 AM IST
Picture for representative purposes.
Shimla: A former Himachal Pradesh MLA has alleged that his son and daughter-in-law have threatened to kill him over a property dispute.

Ram Singh, 86, a former MLA from Chauntra in Mandi district, has lodged a complaint, police said.

The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his son and daughter-in-law, police said.

The complainant has alleged that on March 23 his son and daughter-in-law and some other persons barged into his shop.

Singh said that they threatened to kill him if they did not get their share in the shop. The matter is being probed, they said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
