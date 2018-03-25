English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal Ex-MLA Alleges Son, Daughter-in-law Threatened to Kill Him
Ram Singh, 86, a former MLA from Chauntra in Mandi district said that they threatened to kill him if they did not get their share in the shop. The matter is being probed
Picture for representative purposes.
Shimla: A former Himachal Pradesh MLA has alleged that his son and daughter-in-law have threatened to kill him over a property dispute.
Ram Singh, 86, a former MLA from Chauntra in Mandi district, has lodged a complaint, police said.
The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his son and daughter-in-law, police said.
The complainant has alleged that on March 23 his son and daughter-in-law and some other persons barged into his shop.
Singh said that they threatened to kill him if they did not get their share in the shop. The matter is being probed, they said.
Also Watch
Ram Singh, 86, a former MLA from Chauntra in Mandi district, has lodged a complaint, police said.
The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his son and daughter-in-law, police said.
The complainant has alleged that on March 23 his son and daughter-in-law and some other persons barged into his shop.
Singh said that they threatened to kill him if they did not get their share in the shop. The matter is being probed, they said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- 'Embarrassed' Smith Refuses to Step Down as Captain After Ball Tampering Incident
- Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux Checkmates Racing Reviewers, Bans Selfies On Steps
- 'Felt Violated': Mahira Khan Opens Up on Leaked Photos With Ranbir Kapoor
- Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside