Himachal Extends Curfew Till May 26, Essential Commodity Shops to Open for 3hrs Daily

As covid-19 cases continue to surge in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Saturday extended the Corona curfew till May 26. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on the covid-19 situation in the state convened by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. On Friday, the state recorded its highest single-day death toll with 67 patients succumbing to the virus. A total of 3,000 people have so far died due to covid in the state.

Marriages will be banned at palaces, community halls and tent rental, caterers and band services are prohibited. Weddings will be allowed at homes or in court with not more than 20 people.

To stop the exodus of labourers and workers, all the shops dealing with construction materials would remain open on Tuesday and Friday in a week for three hours. The three-hour daily relaxation would also be provided for opening essential commodity shops.

The cabinet also took other covid related decisions which include allowing the hiring of hearse vans by all medical colleges, zonal and regional hospitals with a bed capacity of 200 and above. It also ordered the forest department to provide free wood for the cremation of the deceased, including areas where forest rights are enforced.

