Himachal Family Claims Well Water Turned Poisonous Due To Solid Waste Plant

A family in Nalagarh town of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district has alleged that the solid waste management plant in the area has turned the water of their well poisonous. The family claimed that their cattle died after drinking the poisonous water. The well was built around 20 years ago when the family decided to settle down in Majra village.

The family members said the water quality of the well has been deteriorating for the last few months, and they pointed fingers towards the Shivalik Solid Waste Management plant. The plant, they alleged, treats solid waste poorly and doesn’t follow the standard practice. They said the chemicals which are released after the treatment of solid waste have polluted the groundwater in Majra.

To make their case strong, the family highlighted that one of their members even worked in the plant for five years and they are privy to the “second-rate” work being done there. The family claimed that there had been fire incidents inside the plant and solid waste was not treated properly, and the present situation is such that the toxic chemicals have completely infiltrated the groundwater.

The waste plant’s employees regularly take water samples from the well, but the owners never received any of the reports.

The plant management, on the other hand, has completely dismissed the allegations by claiming that not even one percent of wastewater exits their establishment. Ashok Sharma, who is an executive member of Shivalik Solid Waste Management plant, said they regularly take samples of water used in waste treatment.

Sharma said that if water from any well has become undrinkable, he will himself urge the pollution control board and district administration to check not just one but all the wells in the village, and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the family has also urged the district administration and has even appealed to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to shut down the plant. They have threatened to go on strike if the plant management is not taken to task.

