Himachal Forest Officials Arrest 3 Men, Recover Snakes and Exotic Birds

Forest Life Crime Control Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested three people and recovered several endangered snakes and birds from their possession in Solan on Wednesday.

A senior officer of the Forest Life Crime Control Bureau told the media that they received an intelligence report about three people trying to smuggle endangered birds and snakes. “The three, with the animals, were hiding in Preet Nagar Bangala Colony under Nalagarh police station jurisdiction,” added the officer.

Nalagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Yashudip Singh said, “On receiving inputs from the Forest Life Crime Control Bureau, a joint team of the bureau, forest officials and Nalagarh Police was formed.”

“We raided the hideout at Preet Nagar and arrested three people and recovered 22 snakes, two endangered birds and body parts of several wild animals,” added Singh.

Singh further said that they have recovered a spotted cobra, Indian rattlesnake, common Indian krait, Indian wolf snake and checkered wedge backwater snake.

The forest officials and the police have also recovered body parts of animals, including leopard nails, sambar horns, iguanas claws, snakeheads and other parts of jackals, hornets and oysters.

“The three have been arrested and an FIR against them has been registered under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” added Singh.

According to another officer of the forest department, who was also part of the raiding team, the recovered snakes and birds are valued in lakhs in the international market. “Many poachers manage to smuggle the snakes out of the country. Many people in the foreign countries either keep them as pets or eat their flesh,” said the officer.

The officer added that body parts of animals recovered are in huge demand in China. “The body parts of animals recovered from the arrested are used to make medicines in China to increase sexual potency,” added the officer.

