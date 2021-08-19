Himachal Girl, Forced Into Prostitution By Parents, Elder Brother, Admitted to Hospital

In a shocking and shameful incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Nalagarh, a girl was allegedly forced into prostitution by her parents and elder brother. Later, when her health deteriorated over a while, the family fled the area after dumping her at her uncle’s place in Yamuna Nagar. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case has been registered against five people, including her parents.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old girl said that she lived in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh with her family consisting of her parents, uncle and two brothers. She alleged that her parents and brothers forced her into prostitution, saying that her two elder sisters were also involved in it. Prostitution earned a lot of money, they told her while trying to coerce her into it. Upon refusing, she was beaten up brutally.

According to the victim, when her health worsened, rendering her unable to walk, she was sent to live with her aunt and uncle, who are the residents of a slum near a hospital in Yamunanagar. Shortly afterwards, her uncle and aunt got her admitted to a city hospital.

Speaking to the press on the matter, police said that an FIR has been lodged against five people including her parents, at the local women’s police station. Since the accused are residents of Himachal Pradesh, the police are going to transfer the case to the relevant police station shortly.

