Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Himachal Govt Announces 5 Percent DA for Employees and Pensioners

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur made this announcement while addressing the 50th Statehood Day function in Bilaspur district. This move will cost the state government over Rs 250 crore.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Himachal Govt Announces 5 Percent DA for Employees and Pensioners
File photo of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday announced 5 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1, 2019.

Thakur made this announcement while addressing the 50th Statehood Day function in Bilaspur district. This move will cost the state government over Rs 250 crore.

The CM also announced opening of PWD Division at Jhandutta. He also announced Rs 3 crore for additional building of Saheed Ashwini Kumar Memorial Senior Secondary School Jhandutta.

Thakur said that the Golden jubilee year of the statehood would be celebrated by organising 51 programmes throughout the year in different parts of the state to trace the developmental journey of the state. He urged the people to be part of this celebration.

He hoisted the national flag and attended the march past by contingents of police, home-guards, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts and guides and school children.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan led the Parade.

The chief minister also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Plaque on the occasion to mark the 50thStatehood Day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram