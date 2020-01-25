Himachal Govt Announces 5 Percent DA for Employees and Pensioners

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday announced 5 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1, 2019.

Thakur made this announcement while addressing the 50th Statehood Day function in Bilaspur district. This move will cost the state government over Rs 250 crore.

The CM also announced opening of PWD Division at Jhandutta. He also announced Rs 3 crore for additional building of Saheed Ashwini Kumar Memorial Senior Secondary School Jhandutta.

Thakur said that the Golden jubilee year of the statehood would be celebrated by organising 51 programmes throughout the year in different parts of the state to trace the developmental journey of the state. He urged the people to be part of this celebration.

He hoisted the national flag and attended the march past by contingents of police, home-guards, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts and guides and school children.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan led the Parade.

The chief minister also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Plaque on the occasion to mark the 50thStatehood Day.

