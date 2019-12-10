Himachal Govt Committed to Rehabilitation of Pong Dam Oustees, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to ensuring that the Pong Dam oustees are rehabilitated properly so that this long-term issue is settled forever, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Thakur told a delegation of Pong Dam oustees led by former revenue minister Rajan Sushant here that he personally took up their issue with the chief minister of Rajasthan.

"I urged Rajasthan CM to ensure that the Pong Dam Oustees from Himachal must be properly rehabilitated as they have provided their fertile land to construct Pong Dam, which have ensured prosperity in Rajasthan,'' he said.

Thakur said he had also taken up the issue Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held in Chandigarh in September this year.

Sushant urged the chief minister for early redressal of the grievances of the oustees.

