Himachal Govt to Set up 'Gau Sewa Aayog' for Welfare of Cows

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to set up a "Gau Sewa Aayog" for preservation, protection and welfare of cows in the state.The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an official spokesperson said.The Aayog will regulate institutions like cow sheds and shelters, besides the 'gau vigyan kendras' and the community animal-rearing centres, he said, adding that the Aayog would also cater to the problem of abandoned cows.The Cabinet also decided to fill up 2,277 vacant posts of various categories of teachers on contract basis in state's Elementary Education Department.There are 671 posts of junior basic teachers, 835 of trained graduate teachers, 375 of 'shastris' and 396 of language teachers vacant in the state, he added.The Cabinet also decided to absorb all part-time workers, engaged by various departments of the state for more than eight years as on March 31, 2018, as daily wagers, he said.A decision to create a sub tehsil at Mandap in Mandi district, having a total of nine 'patwari' circles for a population of 12,440 was also approved by the Cabinet, he said.It also decided to establish an additional district and sessions court at Nalagarh in Solan district and four civil courts at Kullu, Banjar, Tissa and Shillai, the spokesperson said, adding the process to fill the new vacancies for new courts would soon be started.The Cabinet also decided to implement the Himachal Health Care Scheme (HIMCARE), he said, adding the state would provide for cashless treatment of up to Rs five lakh per year per family of five under the scheme.The treatment will be provided on the basis of pre-defined package rates in empanelled hospitals, he said, adding the hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat would stand automatically empanelled for HIMCARE.