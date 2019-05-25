English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal Man Found with 7 Spoons, 2 Toothbrushes, 2 Screwdrivers, Knife and Rod in Stomach
The mentally-challenged man was being treated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi where doctors said the patient's condition is critical.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Mandi: In a bizarre incident, a man in Himachal Pradesh was found with seven spoons, two toothbrushes, two screwdrivers, a metal rod and a knife in his stomach.
The mentally-challenged man was being treated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi where doctors on Saturday said the patient's condition is critical.
The man came to the hospital with acute stomach ache and an X-ray revealed he had metallic objects in his stomach.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
