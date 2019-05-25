Himachal Man Found with 7 Spoons, 2 Toothbrushes, 2 Screwdrivers, Knife and Rod in Stomach

In a bizarre incident, a man in Himachal Pradesh was found with seven spoons, two toothbrushes, two screwdrivers, a metal rod and a knife in his stomach.The mentally-challenged man was being treated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi where doctors on Saturday said the patient's condition is critical.The man came to the hospital with acute stomach ache and an X-ray revealed he had metallic objects in his stomach.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)