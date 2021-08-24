Himachal Man Rescued From Afghanistan Returns Home to Grand Welcome

Navin Kumar, a Himachal Pradesh resident who was working in a private firm in Afghanistan, returned home late Monday evening even as the Taliban continued to firm its grip over the country. At his residence in Mandi, tears rolled down Navin’s eyes and his family members. His relatives and neighbours gave him a grand welcome as he arrived home.

Speaking to the media, Navin said, “I was in immense fear for my life. Every moment, I was just hoping and wishing to return to India at the earliest. I thank everyone for praying for me.”

“The situation in Afghanistan is very bad. There is chaos everywhere. With the Taliban taking over the government, many like me, who were working in the country want to return home but only a lucky few have managed to do so," Kumar added, “many are still stuck."

Navin further said that he reached home around 11 pm as the bus he boarded from Delhi met with an accident near Panipat in Punjab.

Another youth from Mandi, identified as Rahul, who was also working in a private firm in Afghanistan will reach India by Tuesday evening.

According to Mandi district officials, Rahul was airlifted to London from Afghanistan from where he boarded a plane to Qatar. “The Government of India’s rescue planes will bring Rahul back to India from Qatar,” said a Mandi district official.

The families of Mandi youths contacted the district deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhari last week and urged them to evacuate Rahul and Navin from Afghanistan. Chaudhari, back then, told the media that Himachal chief minister was aware of the situation and was in constant touch with the Centre over the evacuation of both the youths from Afghanistan.

