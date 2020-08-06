INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Himachal Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary Tests Positive for Covid-19

File photo of Himachal minister Sukhram Chaudhary (Image: Twitter/ANI)

File photo of Himachal minister Sukhram Chaudhary (Image: Twitter/ANI)

In a Facebook post, the MPP and power minister stated that his personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary had tested COVID-19 positive. So, he got himself tested and his report is positive, he added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Share this:

Himachal Pradesh minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. In a Facebook post, the MPP (multi purpose projects) and power minister stated that his personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary had tested COVID-19 positive. So, he got himself tested and his report is positive, he added.

The legislator from Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves quarantined and tested for COVID-19.  Sukh Ram Chaudhary was inducted in the state cabinet along with two other MLAs on July 30.

Next Story
Loading