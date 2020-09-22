Himachal MLA Among 331 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Six Deaths, 655 Recoveries

Shimla:Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan is among 331 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday,pushing the infection count to 12,770. Meanwhile, six more people died of the disease in the state, which has so far reported 131 deaths. The state also recorded the maximum 655 recoveries from the infection on a single-day.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said two deaths were reported from Mandi, one each from Shimla, Kullu, Hamirpur and Sirmaur. Three men and as many women aged between 60 and 92 years are among the fresh fatalities.

So far, Kangra has reported 29 deaths; Solan 23, Shimla 23, Mandi 18, Una 10, Sirmaur nine, Chamba seven, Hamirpur six, Kullu four and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each. Of the 331 fresh cases, 79 were reported from Sirmaur, 66 from Mandi, 48 from Shimla, 38 from Solan, 25 from Kullu, 19 from Kangra, 17 from Chamba, 14 from Bilaspur, 11 from Una, 10 from Hamirpur, three from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti, Dhiman said.

Nachan BJP MLA Chauhan tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He is the seventh legislator in the state who has contracted the infection. Chauhan in a Facebook post said he has isolated himself after his report came out positive and requested all those who came in his contact in the last two days to isolate themselves and get tested.

He recently attended several programmes in Nachan with Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar. Chauhan is among the seven Himachal Pradesh MLAs in the 68-member assembly who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on Sunday, two days after the assembly adjourned sine die. On the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive for coronavirus. Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered and attended the recently-concluded monsoon session. Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in state Secretariat on Monday after his recovery. He had tested positive on September 3, four days before the monsoon session began. He could not attend the session, which was held from September 7 to 18.

A total of 655 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday. Among these, 217 were from Mandi, 130 from Shimla, 127 from Solan, 118 from Una, 25 from Sirmaur, 22 from Hamirpur, six from Bilaspur and five each from Chamba and Kangra. The total number of recoveries stands at 8,491, he said, adding that 20 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 4,124 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dhiman said. Solan has the highest number of active cases at 840, followed by 688 in Kangra, 611 in Mandi, 423 in Shimla, 398 in Sirmaur, 389 in Una, 248 in Bilaspur, 146 in Kullu, 129 in Hamirpur, 112 in Chamba, 102 in Lahaul-Spiti and 47 in Kinnaur, according to the health department data.

